Virat Kohli Shares Beach Selfie with Anushka Sharma, Fans Call them Hottest Couple

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been sharing photos from their recent West Indies vacation. The Indian cricket team was touring the country when Anushka joined them.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 11, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
Virat Kohli Shares Beach Selfie with Anushka Sharma, Fans Call them Hottest Couple
Image: Instagram
Virat Kohli gave a treat to his fans and followers on Instagram on Wednesday when the cricketer shared a hot picture with his wife and Bollywood actresss Anushka Sharma from the beach. In the photo, Virushka can be seen chilling together on a sun bed and in each other’s arms.

Virat seems to have used a new filter for the photo, before posting it on Instagram, with the caption being a red heart emoji. The photo shows Virat resting on Anushka's lap, clicking their selfie as she cradles his face in her arms. Both Virat and Anushka are seen making goofy expressions for the camera. Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

The photo attracted comments like "hottest couple", "sweetest couple", and "you both look fab". "Whether it is the bridal wear or the beach wear, #Virushka makes it LIT," wrote another fan.

Anushka Sharma also took to her official Instagram handle and shared three photos of her in beachwear enjoying in the sea. She captioned the images, "Water Baby".

View this post on Instagram

वॉटर बेबी 🌊

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Read: Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma: Our Lives Were Going at Same Pace but in Totally Different Worlds

View this post on Instagram

वॉटर बेबी 🌊

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

View this post on Instagram

वॉटर बेबी 🌊

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Virat and Anushka were in West Indies whole of the last month and returned to India earlier this week. The Indian cricket team was touring the country while Anushka joined them for a vacation of her own.

The couple made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport on Monday when they returned to India. Both of them coordinated their looks as they were spotted twining in navy blue outfits. While Virat wore an oversized Balenciaga jacket on a baggy pair of pants and white sneakers, Anushka sported a navy blue suit and white sneakers to match.

Anushka and Virat got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in 2017 after dating for several years. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in December 2018.

