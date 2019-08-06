Virat Kohli Shares His Fanboy Moment With Vivian Richards, Ranveer Singh Drops Best Comment

Virat Kohli, who is currently in Miami along with the entire Indian cricket team for the ongoing India vs West Indies tour, on Monday shared a picture with cricket legend Vivian Richards.

The Indian skipper celebrated his fanboy moment by posting the photograph of himself with Richards on his social media accounts. “With the biggest BOSS!” Kohli captioned the photo.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently shooting Kabir Khan's '83, based on the 1983 cricket world cup victory of Indian team, dropped the best comment on the post. He wrote: "Brilliant! Met some of the Windies legends.... they speak so highly of You!"

Ranveer had, too, shared a picture of himself with Richards when he flew down to London last month for a 10-day practice session for his movie.

'83 will see Ranveer in the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. The film will reunite Ranveer with his actress-wife Deepika Padukone, who will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev.

This will be the duo's fourth collaboration after last year's release Padmaavat. '83 will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

The film also features Saqib Saleem, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.

