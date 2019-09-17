Virat Kohli Shares Yet Another Picture Clicked by Wife Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has shared yet another picture of his on Instagram clicked by his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma. Sharing it on his official Instagram account, the 30-year-old wrote, "Pic credit once again @anushkasharma".

The picture seems to be a throwback from the winter months. Virat can be seen posing for the lens as he stands on a bridge, wearing a black jacket with a scarf around his neck and a black woolen cap.

On Monday, Virat had shared a picture of himself wearing a T-shirt with the initials of his wife, Anushka. In the picture, Virat looked lost in thoughts and captioned it, "Caught in the moment. Pic credit @anushkasharma." The skipper was wearing a white tee that had a heart and with the letter 'A' written in red.

The lovebirds were recently spotted in Delhi. Anushka accompanied Virat at an event where the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium was rechristened after late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, and a special stand was dedicated to Kohli.

On the game front, the captain is currently in Dharamshala for the three-match T20 series against South Africa. The first match of the series was on Sunday, which had to be abandoned without a single ball bowled due to rain.

Team India will play 30 T20I matches before the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 and Kohli said that each individual coming in the team should have a mindset to make their mark.

"We are very clear. It is not that anyone will get 30 chances. Even when I came in the team, I didn't think I will get 15-20 games and I knew I will mostly get chances in three to five games and I have to prove myself. One will get suppose five chances and he will have to prove himself. That is the level we are playing at. As the team management has that mindset, the individual should also have the same," Kohli said in an interaction on bcci.tv.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.