Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Virat Kohli Shares Yet Another Picture Clicked by Wife Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli has shared yet another picture clicked by wife Anushka Sharma, where he can be seen standing on a bridge wearing winter clothes.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 17, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Virat Kohli Shares Yet Another Picture Clicked by Wife Anushka Sharma
Image of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has shared yet another picture of his on Instagram clicked by his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma. Sharing it on his official Instagram account, the 30-year-old wrote, "Pic credit once again @anushkasharma".

The picture seems to be a throwback from the winter months. Virat can be seen posing for the lens as he stands on a bridge, wearing a black jacket with a scarf around his neck and a black woolen cap.

View this post on Instagram

❄️. Pic credit once again @anushkasharma ❤️

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

On Monday, Virat had shared a picture of himself wearing a T-shirt with the initials of his wife, Anushka. In the picture, Virat looked lost in thoughts and captioned it, "Caught in the moment. Pic credit @anushkasharma." The skipper was wearing a white tee that had a heart and with the letter 'A' written in red.

The lovebirds were recently spotted in Delhi. Anushka accompanied Virat at an event where the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium was rechristened after late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, and a special stand was dedicated to Kohli.

On the game front, the captain is currently in Dharamshala for the three-match T20 series against South Africa. The first match of the series was on Sunday, which had to be abandoned without a single ball bowled due to rain.

Team India will play 30 T20I matches before the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 and Kohli said that each individual coming in the team should have a mindset to make their mark.

"We are very clear. It is not that anyone will get 30 chances. Even when I came in the team, I didn't think I will get 15-20 games and I knew I will mostly get chances in three to five games and I have to prove myself. One will get suppose five chances and he will have to prove himself. That is the level we are playing at. As the team management has that mindset, the individual should also have the same," Kohli said in an interaction on bcci.tv.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram