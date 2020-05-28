Virat Kohli Should Divorce Anushka Sharma, Says BJP MLA Who Filed Complaint Against Actress for Paatal Lok

After filing a complaint against actress-producer Anushka Sharma for using his photo in Paatal Lok without permission, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar has urged her husband and Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli to divorce her for backing the web series. Nandkishore said this during a conversation with Newsroom Post.

"Virat Kohli desh bhakt hai, desh ke liye khele hai. Anushka ko talak de dena chahiye (Virat is a patriot. He has played for the nation. He should divorce Anushka)," Nandkishore can be heard saying in the video.

#Ghaziabad: BJP leader Nandkishor Gurjar (@nkgurjar4bjp) has filed a case against actor turned producer @AnushkaSharma. FIR is regarding Web Series #PataalLok. He accused actress of sedition and advised @imVkohli to divorce her. (Story in Development) pic.twitter.com/NNEXAFclfX — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) May 23, 2020

In his complaint against Anushka, Nandkishore has sought that the web series shows him in a bad light and promotes communal disharmony. He has asked for the National Security Act to be invoked against Anushka and also demanded a ban on the show. The MLA has said in his complaint that the show is trying to malign the image of the BJP and is also 'anti-India'.

The image in question was taken in March, 2018 and is a real image featuring not just Nandkishore but also UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It was clicked at the inauguration of a six-lane elevated highway project in Ghaziabad. Yogi Adityanath had even tweeted the images.

A morphed version of the image was used in Paatal Lok in which the image of the fictional and dirty politician Balkrishna Bajpayee has superimposed on that of Yogi Adityanath. The faces of the remaining persons in the photo such as Nandkishore were left unedited.

A recent report also suggests that the morphed image has been changed in the episode in Paatal Lok. Anushka-backed Paatal Lok is already facing legal trouble with the Gorkha community for allegedly hurting Nepali sentiments.

