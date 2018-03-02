Virat Kohli Showers Love On Anushka Sharma, Says Pari Is His Wife's Best Work Ever

Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma ♥️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 2, 2018

Prosit Roy's Pari: Not A Fairytale, starring Anushka Sharma as the protagonist, hits the theatres today. And while viewers queue outside theatres on the occasion of Holi to catch the film, Anushka's husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli watched the film last night during a special screening.Virat is bowled over by Anushka's performance and he decided to shower love on his wife on social media. "Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma," he wrote.The love story of Anushka and Virat has become the internet's latest fixation. But while their wedding, a hush-rush and private affair, ended up headlining news across the country, their social media posts after the wedding, too, have found a place in the hearts of many.