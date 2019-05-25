Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Virat Kohli Starts #BFFChallenge, Internet Swoons Over His Dance Moves

Indian skipper Virat Kohli put on his dancing shoes and displayed some cool and casual dance moves in an Instagram video.

Trending Desk

May 25, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
Virat Kohli Starts #BFFChallenge, Internet Swoons Over His Dance Moves
Image of Anushka Sharma and Viral Kohli, courtesy of Virat Kohli Instagram account
It seems that Indian skipper Virat Kohli has started a new dancing challenge on Instagram after reaching England for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019 that is slated to start from May 30. In a recent video that Anushka Sharma's husband Kohli posted on his Instagram, he can be seen grooving to the popular track 'Yaari Yeah', a hit Punjabi song by Mickey Singh.

Sharing the video online, Kohli, the Indian cricket team captain, who has been known to shake a leg at an event or two -- Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding for instance -- can be seen showing off his 'signature move' and nominating AB de Villiers and Shreyas Iyer to take up the #BFFChallenge. He also encouraged others to nominate their friends online as well.



The video, which has been viewed by 4.4 million people so far, saw fans hailing Virat Kohli's dancing moves with one fan writing, "Worldcup mein Pakistan ko koon bchayega apna bhai form mein hai," which roughly translates to "Who will save Pakistan cricket team in in World Cup. Our man Kohli is in form."

Another user wrote, "Sir You Have To Open An Dance Academy (sic)," while yet another commented, "Bruhhhh got some lit moves (sic).

Notably, the Men in Blue are all geared up to play their first game, against South Africa on June 5 at the ICC World Cup 2019. Meanwhile, Kohli and team are playing their first warm-up game of ICC cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand at the Kennigton Oval Stadium today.

