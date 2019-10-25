Virat Kohli Strikes Perfect Pose with Anushka Sharma in Throwback Holiday Picture

Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have got their Instagram game bang on. The Indian skipper time and again shares picture perfect posts on social media, sending fans into a frenzy and setting new couple goals each time.

Virat and Anushka did it again when the cricketer posted a picture from their vacation on Instagram. The picture showed them posing in casual clothes against the beautiful backdrop of a hill and a lake. Although Virat did not mention the location, it seems the photo was taken in January this year. Virat shared the post with no caption except for a hearteye emoji.

As usual, fans went gaga over the picture. Many commented with heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Goals", while another one said, "Cute couple." Check out the post here:

And here is the photo Virat had posted in January, seemingly taken in the same spot.

The two keep giving fans glimpses into their marital bliss. Recently, the two fasted together on Karva Chauth and shared a picture of them celebrating the festival.

From cheering for Virat at cricket matches to attending events organised by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), Anushka is spotted everywhere supporting her husband. The actress was last seen in the film Zero, which released in December 2018, and is yet to announce another film project.

