Virat Kohli Takes Anushka Sharma To A Side To Avoid Paparazzi From Taking Pics of Vamika, Watch

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in Mumbai after the actress wrapped her UK schedule of Chakda Xpress. The paparazzi spotted Anushka and Virat making their way out of the Mumbai airport with their daughter Vamika. Given that Virushka has decided to keep her under the wraps, Virat requested the paparazzi to not take pictures of them close to the car in order to avoid any pictures hitting online.

In a video that surfaced online, Virat was seen taking Anushka to one side and posing for the paparazzi. The paparazzi requested her to remove the mask but Anushka chose not to. The couple made their way to their car and left the airport.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. This would be the first time which sees Anushka Sharma plays a cricketer.

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s first film in four years. This will also be her first film since she embraced motherhood. The actress welcomed daughter Vamika with husband Virat Kohli in 2021. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also produced critically-acclaimed series like Pataal Lok and Mai: A Mother’s Rage’ along with a Netflix film ‘Bulbbul’.

A portion of the film was shot in the UK. While Anushka first flew to London for the shoot, Virat followed after wrapping up a recent series. Anushka often shared glimpses of her stay in the UK, revealing that while she was not shooting, she was on play dates and walk dates with her daughter.

Anushka revealed in an interview earlier this year that Virat has been giving cricketing tips that she is incorporating into the film. The film is set to release on Netflix.

