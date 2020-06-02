Virat Kohli Thinks Anushka Sharma’s Sun-kissed Pic is 'Gorgeous'

Anushka Sharma’s latest social media post will light up your dull day. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful sun-kissed photo wherein she is seen flashing her million-dollar smile.

In the well-lit pic, one can see a radiant-looking Anushka wearing a comfortable tee. “By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home,” the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress wrote in the caption.

Instagrammers didn’t take long to hit the heart button and filled the comments with various compliments for the actress. While Anaita Shroff Adjania wrote, “#ifoundmysunshine Spread the (heart emoji),” Mouni Roy called Anushka, “Sundar". Whereas, Aditi Rao Hydari agreed to Anushka and wrote, “Hahahahha... same!!!”, below the image.

But the highlight in the comment box was Anushka’s cricketer husband, Virat Kohli’s reply who thinks the actress looks, “Gorgeous” in the picture.

Take a look at the picture:

Meanwhile, Anushka made her digital debut as a producer with a new web series, Paatal Lok along with her brother, Karnesh Sharma. The neo-noir web show premiered on OTT platform, May 15 onwards.

Speaking to IANS, the Harry Met Sejal actress stated both of them were inspired by the work happening around the world in the digital space.

