Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Virat Kohli to have His Own Superhero Avatar Titled Super V on TV Soon

The skipper of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, is getting his own TV show with a superhero inspired by him. The cricketer has been reimagined as teen superhero Super V.

IANS

Updated:October 19, 2019, 9:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Virat Kohli to have His Own Superhero Avatar Titled Super V on TV Soon
The skipper of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, is getting his own TV show with a superhero inspired by him. The cricketer has been reimagined as teen superhero Super V.

Star cricketer Virat Kohli will soon be seen in an animated superhero avatar in the small screen series, Super V. The series aimed at kids will premiere on Kohli's birthday, November 5.

In the show, Kohli is imagined in a completely different avatar as an animated teen superhero named Super V. The character is inspired by Virat. The series marks Star India Network's venturing into coming-of-age superhero animation.

"As a kid, I was always fascinated with superheroes and animation is one of the best mediums to reach out to younger audiences. With Star India's extensive reach, I am positive that the show will entertain and engage viewers across age groups," Kohli said at the trailer launch event.

"Super V is an exciting series that shall captivate viewers' interest with its unique storytelling and lovable characters. With the tagline of 'Let's Play', it's also an attempt to inspire kids to be more active," he added.

Every episode of the 13-part series will come with a promise of humour, action and drama. The weekly show will narrate story of how a teenager at the cusp of adulthood finds his identity between aspirations, parental expectations, and peer pressures.

Kohli will conclude every episode with a message to his young fans summarising the key takeaway from the story.

The series airs on the OTT platform Hotstar, and also on Star Plus, the Star Sports Network, Disney Channel and Marvel HQ.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram