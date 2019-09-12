Virat Kohli's Zoya Factor Doppelganger Left Fans Confused if the Cricketer is Making His Bollywood Debut

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman are promoting their upcoming film The Zoya Factor with full throttle. From releasing songs to sharing promos, the cast and makers are leaving no stone unturned to highlight the movie. A recently released promo of the film is making quite a noise on the Internet. Reason being, Virat Kohli.

A new promo shared on Tuesday sees the on-screen captain of the Indian cricket team gearing up for a crucial match. As his turn comes to go on the field, he ties his gloves, takes a look at his bat and under pressure resorts to Zoya's lucky charm. For a successful inning, he starts praying to the pendant featuring Zoya Solanki (Sonam) and kisses it before leaving. In the background, the commentator can be heard saying that the captain strongly believes in Zoya factor. Sometime later, he excitedly announces that the captain has hit a six.

The promo surprised a lot of fans. Many were confused thinking that the captain's role is essayed by real-life Indian team skipper Virat Kohli. However, it is not the real him, but his lookalike. The role is portrayed by Gaurav Arora, a Tik Tok star, who shares an uncanny resemblance to the cricketer. He is popularly known as 'TikTok Virat Kohli'. Dressed in the Indian cricket jersey, you will certainly misunderstand him as Kohli in the blink of an eye.

After watching the promo, while many asked if the actor is really Kohli, a fan commented, "That man looks like a kholi," another wrote, "At first I thought it was virat kohli in real."

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan and follows the story of Zoya who somehow becomes the lucky mascot for the Indian cricket team.

In Abhishek Sharma's directorial, Dulqer will be seen essaying the role of the captain, whereas, Angad Bedi will be seen as Robin Rawal, another cricketer in his team.

