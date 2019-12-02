Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Virat Kohli's Favourite Anushka Sharma Movie Is...

Virat Kohli revealed what his favourite movie performance by Anushka Sharma was. The two will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary on December 11.

News18.com

Updated:December 2, 2019, 7:58 PM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who make one of India's favourite couples, are also each other's biggest cheerleaders. The two are often seen supporting each other at various events. At a recent interview, Virat Kohli revealed what his favourite performance of all time by Anushka is.

The cricketer revealed that Anushka's portrayal of Alizeh Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was his favourite. He also confessed to opening YouTube and watching scenes from the film time and again.

“Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, hands down. That character for me is my most favorite ever. I mean I still tell her often even now. Sometimes I sit down and open Youtube and watch that sequence of when she has cancer and the whole thing where Ranbir (Kapoor) comes back…. that song is etched in my heart. It is never gonna be going anywhere,” the Indian skipper said, according to a report in the Indian Express.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a hit 2016 film which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan also played important roles in the film. The film was directed and produced by Karan Johar.

Not only does the skipper have good things to say about the actor, she too recently praised his fashion sense. In a recent interview, Anushka talked to Vogue about how she borrows clothes from her husband. "I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff. Sometimes I’ll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes,” she shared.

Anushka and Virat will soon be celebrating their two-year anniversary on December 11. The two tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony in Italy with family and a few close friends.

 

