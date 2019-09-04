Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Virat Kohli's Gesture of Taking Young Fan's Autograph Leaves Anushka Sharma Fangirling

Going gaga over spotting our favourite sports star is natural. And when it's the Indian Cricket Team's captain Virat Kohli, the craze is expected to be a notch higher.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
Watch: Virat Kohli's Gesture Of Taking A Young Fan's Autograph Leaves Anushka Sharma Fangirling!
Watch: Virat Kohli's Gesture Of Taking A Young Fan's Autograph Leaves Anushka Sharma Fangirling!
Loading...

Going gaga over spotting our favourite sports star is natural. And when it's the Indian Cricket Team's captain Virat Kohli, the craze is expected to be a notch higher. But what if he asks you back for your autograph?

A recent video doing rounds on the internet has a somewhat similar situation. Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma, who are in West Indies, had a 7-year-old fan come up to him, in Jamaica, asking for an autograph. However, it was Virat Kohli, who handed the kid a piece of paper and asked him for his autograph instead. As the kid scribbled on the paper, Anushka could be seen gushing over this sweet gesture. Once done, Virat took the paper and smiled at the kid, who was delighted at the event.

The young fan's uncle posted a video of this on his twitter with the caption, "My 7-year-old nephew, who is in Jamaica for the first test, caught @imVkohli off-guard when he went up to him and told him "would you like my autograph instead?". Stopped in his tracks and indulged him. Anushka too,"

The power couple has often been seen obliging fans for selfies and autographs when they are seen on an outing, hanging out. Both Anushka and Virat have a huge fan following of their own, and together, they are considered as one of the most loved couples.

Meanwhile, the Indian Cricket Team battled it out with West Indies and won the ICC Test Series by 2-0.  This win makes Kohli beat MS Dhoni's record of being the most successful Indian captain in Test cricket as it registers his 28th win in the longest format.

