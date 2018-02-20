GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Virat Kohli's Photograph With His 'One And Only' Is As Heart-Warming As Winter Sun

The millennial generation has often found its muses in celebrities- both from the world of filmdom and cricket.

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2018, 3:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The millennial generation has often found its muses in celebrities- both from the world of filmdom and cricket. And their latest fixation is the dreamy love story of actor Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. But while their wedding, a hush-rush and private affair, ended up headlining news across the country, their social media posts after the wedding, too, have found a place in the hearts of many.

After lauding each other's respective performances on social media, Virat took the romantic gestures game up a notch and shared a romantic photograph on social media. He captioned the image as, "My one and only!"

My one and only! ♥️😇♥️

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



The two have often come to each other's rescue and have applauded each other's professional highs. While Anushka will next be seen in Pari, Virat is all set to go into the second T20I against the Proteas on Wednesday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The cricketer has also received the highest batting ratings for ODIs in the latest rankings revealed by the ICC.


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You