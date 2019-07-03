Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma Are All Hearts for Virat Kohli's Pic with Charulata Patel

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma greeted team India's 87-year-old fan after team India defeated Bangladesh on Tuesday.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma Are All Hearts for Virat Kohli's Pic with Charulata Patel
Image of Virat Kohli, Charulata Patel, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not only led team India to victory against Bangladesh on Tuesday, but also introduced the world to a 87-year-old fan of the Indian cricket team--Charulata Patel. Virat and Rohit sought her blessings by going in the midst of the crowd and the images of the two cricketers greeting her in the stands are indeed precious.

Virat later posted the image of himself with Charulata on Instagram, which invited a lot of love from all quarters. The likes of Bollywood stars, namely Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Diana Penty, Esha Gupta among others, all hailed Virat's gesture post team India's victory in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Virat captioned the image, "Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love and support and especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate and dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps and bounds. There was only love and blessings for the whole team in her eyes. What an inspiration. With her blessings, on to the next one."

As soon as the image was posted by Virat, Anushka, Karan Wahi, Ranveer and others dropped in their comments for the skipper's kind note. Check their reactions here:

Virat kohli 1

Screenshot from Virat Kohli's Instagram

Virat Kohli 2

Screenshot from Virat Kohli's Instagram

Team India have already qualified for the semifinals and will face Sri Lanka in their next game on July 6, 2019.

Loading...
Loading...
