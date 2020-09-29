Virat Kohli's RCB Wins in Super Over, Anushka Sharma Jokes 'Too Exciting a Game for Pregnant Lady'

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore edged out Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL encounter on Monday evening at the Dubai International Stadium which was decided in the Super Over. As AB de Villiers and Virat chased down the target of 8 in Super Over, actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Story to share her excitement over RCB's win and quipped that it was "too exciting a game for a pregnant lady."

Sharing a collage of pictures that featured her husband and the team members, Anushka attempted to depict the team's happiness on the win and expressed her euphoria too. She wrote, "Phew! Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady (sic). What a team this one.” She followed it with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Anushka on Friday slammed former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his “distasteful” remark about her while commenting on husband Virat’s performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gavaskar found himself in the midst of a controversy for making "an unsavoury" comment against Virat and Anushka after the Indian captain’s forgettable outing in the IPL match, held in Dubai.

Anushka, who has faced negativity and trolling in the past as well for Virat’s performance, said she was tired of being dragged into cricket.

“It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?” the actor said in a long statement posted on her Instagram Stories.

Gavaskar was a part of the commentary team as Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Kings XI Punjab on Thursday night and the Indian captain did not do well in the match. In her statement, the 32-year-old actress, who has accompanied Kohli to Dubai, asked for an explanation from Gavaskar for his remark.