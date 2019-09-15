Virat Kohli's Reaction to Wife Anushka Sharma's Baby Pics Will Melt Your Heart

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly India's favourite couple. After keeping their relationship private, the two tied the knot on December 2017 in a super-secret ceremony in Tuscany. The couple now freely indulges in social media display of affection, giving fans an insight into their extraordinary romance.

Anushka recently started maintaining a grid where she posted three pictures of the same kind. On Saturday, the actor posted three pictures of herself as a little kid and needless to say, our hearts collectively melted. She also captioned the pictures "Little Me" in Hindi. However, what caught our attention was Virat's heart emojis on her picture. Aren't they absolutely adorable?

Check out the series of pictures below:

View this post on Instagram लिटिल मी A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Sep 13, 2019 at 1:12am PDT

There is no doubt that the two are each other's cheerleaders. Recently a pavilion of Ferz Shah Kotla stadium was named after Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma also went to the ceremony to be by his side. Check out the video below:

Virat also posted on his social media about the ceremony, in which one of the pictures he shared was with Anushka.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @ddcacricketofficial and @indiancricketteam for bestowing this honour upon me. The pavilion will remind me of my journey in life and in cricket but most importantly I hope it will serve as an inspiration for the next generation of young cricketers of our nation.

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Sep 12, 2019 at 9:01pm PDT

While Anushka is on a break from films, Virat Kohli will be leading Team India against South Africa in the first ODI to be played on September 15, 2019.

