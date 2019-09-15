Virat Kohli's Reaction to Wife Anushka Sharma's Baby Pics Will Melt Your Heart
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma yet again prove that they are couple goals.
Image: Instagram
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly India's favourite couple. After keeping their relationship private, the two tied the knot on December 2017 in a super-secret ceremony in Tuscany. The couple now freely indulges in social media display of affection, giving fans an insight into their extraordinary romance.
Anushka recently started maintaining a grid where she posted three pictures of the same kind. On Saturday, the actor posted three pictures of herself as a little kid and needless to say, our hearts collectively melted. She also captioned the pictures "Little Me" in Hindi. However, what caught our attention was Virat's heart emojis on her picture. Aren't they absolutely adorable?
Check out the series of pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
लिटिल मी A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on
There is no doubt that the two are each other's cheerleaders. Recently a pavilion of Ferz Shah Kotla stadium was named after Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma also went to the ceremony to be by his side. Check out the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Sweet #anushkasharma and #viratkohli in delhi today as #firozshahkotla has been named to #arunjaitleystadium and one part of the pavilion is named after Virat 👍❤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on
Virat also posted on his social media about the ceremony, in which one of the pictures he shared was with Anushka.
Take a look:
Thank you @ddcacricketofficial and @indiancricketteam for bestowing this honour upon me. The pavilion will remind me of my journey in life and in cricket but most importantly I hope it will serve as an inspiration for the next generation of young cricketers of our nation.
While Anushka is on a break from films, Virat Kohli will be leading Team India against South Africa in the first ODI to be played on September 15, 2019.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Internet Sensation Ranu Mondal Speaks Out on Lata Mangeshkar's 'Imitation' Comment
- 2020 Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup to be Held in India from November 2-21
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 17, Suggests Teaser