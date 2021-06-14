Virat Kohli’s Sister Issues a Statement on Anushka Sharma’s Daughter Vamika

Cricketer Virat Kohli’s sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, issued a clarification on social media. She conducted an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram handle on Friday where she answered a question about the India cricket team captain and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika. During the session she was asked if she and her family had met Vamika to which she replied, “Yes we have and she’s an angel."

Bhawna’s comment on Vamika’s appearance went viral across social media platforms. She decided to issue a clarification wherein she reiterated the couple’s request for privacy for their firstborn. She urged people to respect the privacy of the couple and requested everyone not to entertain any kind of news suggesting how she told Vamika looks. She wrote, “Guys, Virat and Anushka have already requested the media to refrain from Vamika’s pics. Please do not encourage or entertain any news that suggests that I have revealed how she looks. I totally respect their decision and would not do so myself.”

After the birth of their child, Virat and Anushka sought privacy for their daughter, asking the media to refrain from capturing or using Vamika’s photos. In a joint statement, they stated, “As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same."

During an interaction with his fans earlier, Virat explained the reason why they were not sharing pictures and videos of their daughter on social media. He stated that they decided against exposing their child as a couple to social media before she develops an understanding of what it is and can make her own choice. Virat and Anushka are currently in England, where the Indian Team will play the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

