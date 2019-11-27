Virat Kohli's Throwback Picture with Anushka Sharma is 'Nothing but Love'

Time and again, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have proved to be an unconventional couple. Keeping their life under the docks the two make sure that they keep their personal lives out the public eye. For instance, on Virat's birthday, this year, the couple ditched parties and celebrated the day away from the hustle-bustle in Bhutan.

On Wednesday, Virat took to Twitter to share a throwback picture from their vacation. In the picture, the couple can be seen hiking on the mountains. Sharing the picture, the Indian cricket team skipper wrote, "Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love."

Recently the couple made headlines when Virat returned to India after winning a match against Bangladesh and Anushka reached the airport to receive him. Excited to meet him, the actress greeted Virat with a long 'Hi' and a warm hug. Her reaction won the Internet and the couple's fan shared the video across social media admiring the two.

For the unversed, the Zero actress married the Indian cricket team captain over than a year ago. They tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony, with only close family and friends around, in Italy's Lake Como. They did not want a big celebrity wedding, rather a really simple ceremony with fewer number of guests.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.