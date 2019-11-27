Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Virat Kohli's Throwback Picture with Anushka Sharma is 'Nothing but Love'

Anushka Sharma went hiking with husband Virat Kohli on his birthday. On Wednesday, the Indian cricket team skipper shared a throwback picture from their vacation.

News18.com

Updated:November 27, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Virat Kohli's Throwback Picture with Anushka Sharma is 'Nothing but Love'
Anushka Sharma went hiking with husband Virat Kohli on his birthday. On Wednesday, the Indian cricket team skipper shared a throwback picture from their vacation.

Time and again, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have proved to be an unconventional couple. Keeping their life under the docks the two make sure that they keep their personal lives out the public eye. For instance, on Virat's birthday, this year, the couple ditched parties and celebrated the day away from the hustle-bustle in Bhutan.

On Wednesday, Virat took to Twitter to share a throwback picture from their vacation. In the picture, the couple can be seen hiking on the mountains. Sharing the picture, the Indian cricket team skipper wrote, "Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love."

Recently the couple made headlines when Virat returned to India after winning a match against Bangladesh and Anushka reached the airport to receive him. Excited to meet him, the actress greeted Virat with a long 'Hi' and a warm hug. Her reaction won the Internet and the couple's fan shared the video across social media admiring the two.

For the unversed, the Zero actress married the Indian cricket team captain over than a year ago. They tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony, with only close family and friends around, in Italy's Lake Como. They did not want a big celebrity wedding, rather a really simple ceremony with fewer number of guests.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram