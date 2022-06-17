Virata Parvam Movie Review: Sai Pallavi Shines in This Epic Romantic Saga

Virata Parvam, starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, has hit theatres and received decent reviews from critics and audiences alike. Virata Parvam is a period drama, inspired by true events from the 1990s and is set against the backdrop of Naxalism in Andhra Pradesh. The film’s story revolves around the love story of Comrade Ravanna, played by Rana Daggubati, and his admirer Vennela, played by Sai Pallavi.

Amid the Naxal movement and the state’s pushback, Vennela gets attracted to Comrade Ravanna after reading his banned literature. Vennela starts imagining a life with Comrade Ravanna in the war-torn forest. Rana Daggubati is in fine form in the film and has an impressive screen presence.

The film is predictable and offers nothing new in terms of story and narration. The mind-blowing climax makes up for some of the shortfalls in the film. However, what makes Virata Parvam truly watchable is the superlative performance of Sai Pallavi. The 30-year-old actress shines in this romantic drama with terrific acting and dialogue delivery.

Director Venu Udugula has woven a poetic romance saga, which manages to showcase the humane side of Naxals. Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam has generated tremendous chatter on social media and is trending for the last few days. The film has received glowing reviews from the Twitterati.

Twitter user @naveeneliza tweeted, “VirataParvam [4/5] @RanaDaggubati rocked every frames & His finest acting is major plus of the movie, @Sai_Pallavi92 is one of the best acting, @venuudugulafilm created a decent storyline, @Nivetha_Tweets done her best”.

VirataParvam [4/5]@RanaDaggubati rocked every frames🔥& His finest acting is major plus of the movie@Sai_Pallavi92 is one of the best acting👏@venuudugulafilm created a decent story line👏@Nivetha_Tweets done her best#SureshBobbili BGM👌@SureshProdns @SLVCinemasOffl — naveen (@naveeneliza) June 17, 2022

Actor Sai Dharam tweeted, “Tej From what I have seen & heard Virata parvam is super. Stories like these should be told and must be watched”.

Virata Parvam’s cast also includes Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

