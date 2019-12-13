Virender Sehwag Gives Cricketing Tips To Inside Edge Actor Tanuj Virwani

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who is currently wooing the audiences with his performance in cricket drama Inside Edge 2, shared how former India opener Virender Sehwag helped him in improving his cricket skills.

"I am a huge cricket lover and have been an ardent follower of Virender Sehwag's game. When I got to know that he is going to be associated with 'Inside Edge 2', I got super excited because I am a huge fan. Since we haven't used any vfx in the show when we are playing cricket and everything that you see on field is real, I also took a lot of tips from him. He is a gem of a person but also kept pulling our legs," said Virwani.

"He loved my body language and said that I look like a proper cricketer on field and it didn't seem like an actor was playing the part of a cricketer. Since I am not professionally trained in cricket, this was a huge compliment for me. He also gave me some tips on my foot work and told me to move my head a bit less while batting," added Virwani.

Inside Edge 2, which streams on Amazon Prime, also features Angad Bedi, Richa Chadha, Sapna Pabbi and Vivek Oberoi.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.