Virender Sehwag Praises Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan, Says 'Small Towns Have So Much Talent'

Pawandeep Rajan, one of the contestants on Indian Idol season 12, has wowed us all with his mesmerising voice. Now, joining the list of his fans is former cricketer Virender Sehwag. In the latest episode, telecasted on Sunday, January 31, Pawandeep chose to sing 'Saanson Ki Jarurat Hai Jaise' from the film 'Aashiqui'. His voice made the judges fall in love with the song all over again. The Sunday episode saw singers Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan as judges.

Sehwag, who was impressed by Pawandeep's performance, took to Twitter to heap praise on him. Along with a small clip of Pawandeep singing, Viru wrote that small towns have so much talent. He further said that the singer is awesome.

https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1355910781770977280

The track 'Saanson ki jarurat hai jaise' was sung by Kumar Sanu. The lyrics were penned by Sameer. Nadeem-Shravan composed the music. Aashiqui released in 1990. The project starred Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal, and Deepak Tijori in lead roles.

Talking about Pawandeep, he is from Champawat, Uttarakhand. He has also won the &TV’s music reality show Voice India Season 1 telecasted in the year 2015. He has also been awarded as the Youth Ambassador of Uttarakhand by the State Government for achieving a lot at such a young age.

The 12th season of Indian Idol started on November 28 with three judges namely Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Neha Kakkar. The reality show is being hosted by Aditya Narayan, son of famous Bollywood singer Udit Narayan.