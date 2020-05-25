MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Virgin Bhanupriya on OTT No Less than Watching in Theaters, Says Urvashi Rautela

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Urvashi Rautela, who will be next seen in Virgin Bhanupriya said that the audiences will enjoy watching the film on OTT as much as they would have enjoyed watching her on the big screen.

  IANS
  Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 6:53 PM IST
Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela's Virgin Bhanupriya is the latest Bollywood film to confirm a release on an OTT platform. She assures fans that the experience of watching the movie on a digital platform will be no less than watching it in theatres.

"The experience of watching Virgin Bhanupriya on digital platform will be no less than watching the film in theatres. It's exciting that at least the film is ready and a lot of people will see it. What better than digital platform or an OTT platform, which is going to go across 200 territories worldwide? It's like a world premiere to me. More people will watch it," Urvashi told IANS.

Virgin Bhanupriya also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta, Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

Bhanupriya played by Urvashi is a collegegoing conservative girl who decides to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today's world. However, all her attempts go in vain and, a soothsayer predicts it won't happen ever in her life. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

The Ajay Lohan directorial is presented by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri.

