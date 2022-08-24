Viruman, Thiruchitrambalam' Box Office Collection Brings Respite To Tamil Film Industry

The latest mass action film Viruman and the heartwarming slice-of-life drama titled Thiruchitrambalam have been winning the appreciation of fans and film buffs. The Karthi-starrer and Dhanush’s latest Tamil release are performing extremely well at the Tamil Nadu box office.

In Tamil cinema this year, the films which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark released in this year are Mohamad, Beast, and Vikram. More than that, the movie Vikram collected Rs 175 crore. Apart from these films, Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Don collected Rs 70 crores and Vijay Sethupathi’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal churned out nearly Rs 36 crores in Tamil Nadu.

The films, which opened in theatres after the aforementioned movies did not do too well. However, Arun Vijay’s Yaanai alone had collected 18 crores.

Theatre owners were apprehensive as other films that had been released recently had struggled to collect at the box office. According to distributor Karthik Ravivarma, the movie Viruman, which was released on August 12, and Thiruchitrambalam have made the film industry happy again.

Reportedly, Viruman produced Rs 38.4 Cr in 10 days. According to Karthi Ravivarma, this is the highest one-day collection of any film starring Karthi.

Now, Tiruchirambalam, which opened in theatres on August 18, registered a grand opening at the box office. Still going strong at the Tamil Nadu box office, the film surpassed Rs 50 crore.

Karthik Ravivarma says the cinemagoers and critics are counting the days to see the upcoming Cobra, Pisasu-2, Captain, and Ponniyin Selvan: I. He also expressed hope that the films will definitely fetch good collections.

