Viruman Trailer: Karthi-Starrer Promises Full-on Entertainment

The much-awaited trailer of Karthi-starrer Viruman was released recently along with the music of the film. The audio and trailer of Viruman was launched at an event in Madurai’s Raja Muthiah Mandram on Wednesday and saw many celebrities including Suriya attending the event. Suriya is Karthi’s brother.

Director Shankar, who daughter Aditi Shankar is making debut with Viruman, was also present for the music launch.

Directed by M Muthiah, Viruman has a vibe of proper village-based mass entertainer. In the film, Karthi is playing the role of a rural. The 2.32-minute-long trailer has the actor acing his rural avatar.

Viruman is based around the rift between an arrogant son and a disciplined father. Set in the backdrop of a village in Madurai, Prakash Raj and Karthi play father and son.

The trailer is a hit with more than 36 lakh views and 300,000 likes.

Watch the trailer here:

Aditi Shankar, who is making her debut with Viruman, is all excited to star in this entertainer. On the possibility of working with her father, she said,“If my father (director Shankar) thinks I’d be suitable for a role in his film, and if I get selected in the audition, I’d definitely like to do a film with him.”

Apart from Karthi, Prakash Raj and Aditi Shankar, the film also stars Saranya Ponvannan, Rajkiran, Singampuli, Robo Shankar, Manoj Bharathi, RK Suresh, Vadivukkarasi, and Soori in pivotal roles.

Viruman will release in theaters on August 12. The film has been bankrolled by Suriya and Jyotika under their home banner 2D Entertainment. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film.

