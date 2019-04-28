Virus Trailer Goes Viral, Film Highlights Nipah Outbreak Nightmare in Kerala

Virus, the Malayalam thriller movie which recounts the horror stories of last year's Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, is already a hit with the trailer grabbing over a million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release. The trailer, released on Friday, has gone viral across social media platforms and was trending #1 on YouTube on Saturday.The trailer of the movie, which is based on real-life incidents during the medical nightmare in Kozhikode, was released by director Ashiq Abu in Dubai on Friday. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 7.The trailer begins with an introduction to the Nipah virus by Kunchako Boban, capturing the panic among the people during the virus outbreak which had the state on tenterhooks and portrays the selfless work of the doctors and nurses who risked their lives to look after patients.The three-minute-long trailer gives a sense of the fear which gripped the public through Soubin Shahir who plays a character who has Nipah symptoms. Soubin, who is seen coughing, attempts to get into an auto rickshaw whereas the driver refuses to take him to the hospital. The auto driver is also seen shouting to a biker who was willing to offer him lift, 'he is a Nipah suspect', following which the biker scoots away.The movie, slated to be released on Eid, casts a number of leading Malayalam stars including Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Soubin Shahir, Poornima Indrajith, Sreekumar th Bhasi, Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Senthil Krishna, Rahman, Revathy, Asha Kelunni, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Indrans and Madonna Sebastian.The film, written by Muhsin Parari, Sharafu and Suhas, features Ravathy as Kerala health minister KK Shailaja while Tovino is playing Kozhikode district collector UV Jose. The role of Lini, the nurse who lost her life while treating Nipah patients, is played by Rima Kallingal.Rajeev Ravi has done the cinematography of the film made by OPM productions while Sushin Shyam has done the music.