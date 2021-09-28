Vishal Aditya Singh: After Doing Khatron Ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss, Respect in Industry Increases

Actor Vishal Aditya Singh is currently being talked about as one of the most deserving contestants on stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Even though he was handed a narrow defeat by Divyanka Tripathi as the first runner-up and Arjun Bijlani, who was the winner, Vishal won hearts and took home the well-earned respect of his fellow mates and show host Rohit Shetty. Prior to this, Vishal, who started his TV career with fictional shows like Chandragupta Maurya, Sasural Simar Ka and Begusarai, has also competed well on Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye 9.

About reality shows shaping his career, Vishal shares, “I always believed that actors who are stars or those who have already made a name for themselves got reality shows. This assumption turned out to be right when I joined the industry. They are bankable and are loved by the viewers. This love is then converted into a sort of a bond or a relationship. Indian audiences are always watching one reality show or the other and Khatron Ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss is not something that people will see once and forget. Anything like this does not come on other channels also. And after doing reality shows of such repute and becoming household names, one’s respect and footing in the industry automatically increases. This is a fact. Audience’s perception towards you changes completely and it feels like you have achieved something in life."

On social media and its role in an actor’s life today, Vishal shares, “It is a different world all-together. If one feels that posting a couple of pictures helps in making things easier for an actor, it is not the case. In my experience, if you are not working then people don’t enquire about you anyway. If you are a content creator, then people will automatically. Personally, I feel a person should not consider themselves big or small based on their social media following. Some people, including myself, are not very good at putting pictures or videos of themselves. This does not mean I am busy all day, but simply that I am not able to. I feel a person’s acting career and their social media are two sides of the same coin. If you are acting very well, your social media following will automatically grow. But if you are not working, it does not matter what you are doing elsewhere, it simply won’t benefit you."

