Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Mahira Sharma and Other Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Party Together, See Pics

Actor Sidharth Shukla was the winner of reality show Bigg Boss 13 and Asim Riaz ended up as the first runner-up. After the show concluded, contestants seems to be having some fun time outside the house.

In a picture which is doing the rounds on social media, Bigg Boss 13 housemates Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Himanshi Khurana and Shefali Jariwala can be seen striking cool poses. The contestants seemingly partied hard after the grand finale of the show on last Saturday.

Himanshi was also seen having gala time with Asim and Rashami Desai along with Asim’s elder brother Umar Riaz. The videos and pics from the time have also gone viral on social media.

Fans really enjoyed watching Rashami and Umar together in the video. They even requested Asim's father to give his approval for Rashami as their daughter-in-law. They started the hashtag #UmRash on Twitter.

For the uninitiated, Umar had entered the Bigg Boss house as part of family week for Asim. During his visit, he took Rashami's permission before hugging her for supporting his brother in the game. Some viewers found it pretty cute.

Meanwhile, other Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra have got busy with their new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Sidharth and Rashami have joined them on the reality show based on the concept of 'swayamvar' and can be seen helping Shehnaaz and Paras in making a right choice in selection of their respective suitors.

