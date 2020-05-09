MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Vishal Aditya Singh On His Initial Struggle In The Industry: Did Not Have Money To Go For Auditions

TV actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 13, opened about his initial struggle days and facing rejections.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
Actor Vishal Aditya Singh earned a huge fan base for himself after his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. A known TV face, Vishal had to deal with multiple rejections at the start of his journey.

In an interview, he opened up facing rejections due to being a small-town guy who was not fluent in English. Vishal also shared about the times he would have to walk from one audition venue to another due to a lack of money.

He said, "I was clueless how to go about it. There were so many auditions happening and I used to be puzzled where should I start from. There was so much competition because the role you are eyeing for, a thousand of other people are giving auditions."

"There were times when I did not have money to travel for auditions. I would walk for hours from one place to another to reach for my auditions. I would eat once in the evening directly after morning because I had no money," he further added.

Vishal said that he used to live in a One Room Kitchen, with four more people since he could not afford to pay a rent of Rs 8000 as Mumbai was an expensive city. "We have to go through all this pain because of what you are running after huge. We did not have money to travel back home, so we would go in between audition to a mall, change our clothes, and head for other audition (laughs)."

The actor says that all the hardships helped him move ahead. Vishal hails from Bihar and had to go through various rejection because of his poor hold of English and diction. However, he worked on it all to reach where he is today. "It is also important who is rejecting you. Like if someone rejected me by saying that my diction was not right, I knew it was my problem and I will have to work on it because I am going to be a part of a medium which requires me to speak clearly and fluently," he said.

