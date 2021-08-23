Vishal Aditya Singh on Recreation of Bigg Boss 13 Frying Pan Scene in KKK 11: Was Unhappy About It

Vishal Aditya Singh, currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has earlier been a part of another TV reality show -Bigg Boss 13. In the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal’s ex-girlfriend, assaulted him with a frying pan in a fit of rage. She kept hitting him with the pan continuously until it broke. The scene soon became one of the most talked-about dramas in the history of Bigg Boss. Another KKK 11 contestant, Mahekk Chahal re-enacted the scene this year in the show. Vishal, who has been a victim of the act, was not quite happy about it.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vishal opened up about having his trauma reflected on screen, for the second time. Without mentioning the names, he referred to two influential men of the show and said that they came to him and asked him to not get worked up. They said what is more important is that he is part of the show and re-enactments are part of the TV industry. Vishal also asked Madhurima to move on and accept it.

Watch the interview here:

Referring to the frying pan incident, Vishal added that it was more traumatising for them due to multiple reasons. Post that scene on national television, lots of works were retracted from him and he fell victim to negative publicity.

However, Madhurima had a much more difficult time accepting the scene. She released a video on her Instagram profile and asked Colors TV -the channel that telecasts Khatron Ke Khiladi — to stop hurting the emotions of her family. She said that her mother can’t stop crying after watching the scene, and it is harming them mentally. Even though the channel’s intention is to improve the TRPs, but it is being done at the cost of her family’s mental health.

Watch her video here:

Besides Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss, Vishal has starred in multiple shows such as Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Chandrakanta and Begusarai.

