Vishal Aditya Singh Takes a Dig at Madhurima Tuli; Nia Sharma Calls Her 'Man-Beater'

Vishal Aditya Singh and his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli’s fight on Bigg Boss 13 is something that is not going to fade from the public memory any time soon. Now, a new promo of the show Ladies Vs Gentlemen Season 2 showed Vishal take a dig at Madhurima while talking to actress Nia Sharma. In the video, he can be heard saying that when a man talks, he comes straight to the point but in the case of a woman, they always beat around the bush.

“Ek mard point A se point B tak baat karta hai. Ek aurat point A se chhoti A, phir chhoti B, phir badi B aati hai. Yahaan tak baat hoti hai. Kaun baat karta hai aise," he asked.

When Nia asked him about how troubled he was, he answered, “Mera kalesh Indian television par aaya hai, maalum hai na, aapko (You know that my distress has been shown on Indian television, right)?” He was referring to the incident in Bigg Boss 13 where Madhurima assaulted him with a frying pan and continued to hit him till it broke.

Nia then addressed hosts Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh and said that Vishal has been troubled so much and referred to Madhurima as a man-beater. ‘He has got a man-beater jisne sirf isko dukh hi dukh diye hai," added Nia.

Prior to this, the incident was recreated on Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on which Vishal was a contestant. The actress had shared a video thereafter requesting the show makers not to drag the incident for viewership, as it has affected her family to a great extent.

In an interview with ETimes, she has said, “I don’t regret doing Bigg Boss 13. But I do regret why couldn’t I control my anger. If he (Vishal) said he was undergoing depression, even I underwent through depression. Even I have been told things. We shared a bond and something like this shouldn’t have happened."

