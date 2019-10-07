Vishal Aditya Singh Turns Eunuch for Nach Baliye 9 Performance, Wins Over Judges

Vishal Aditya Singh on Nach Baliye 9 has been on the headlines for his unruly style, rustic appearance and constant tussle with partner Madhurima Tuli. The two have been constantly impressing the audiences with their unique style of dancing and their performances on the dance reality show have been lauded by the judges alike.

Raising the bar for himself, in his latest act on the show, Vishal stepped into the shoes of a Eunuch.

It’s a bold step for an actor like Vishal to don the look of a eunuch and present a different dance altogether. It was not an easy step by any means, but he delivered a stellar performance. The solo act performed by the actor was appraised by all as he got standing ovation from the judges, contestants and audience.

After the act, Vishal had an emotional moment and said, “I am dedicating this act to my mother. I hail from the northern part of India where I know there are guys who dress up as girls and give dance performances. They have to do it to ensure that their family gets fed, it’s not something they would want to do ideally. It’s a brave thing and I hope they are able to find an alternative profession which will help them to earn livelihood in a better way.”

He also took to Instagram, to share a video of his performance and urged people to accept all form of genders in the society. He captioned it as: "I hope this pushes the conversation ahead, the conversation about differences, about sexuality, about choices, about humanity, about basic human rights, about the big question mark on so many people's lives. Let's push the envelope further and try to be on the right side of history. This is my small contribution. Make sure you do your bit to bring equality in the minds and hearts of people (sic)."

To sum it up, Vishal wowed one and all on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 with his skillful rendition of a eunuch.

