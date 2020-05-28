Vishal Aditya Singh's Reaction to Rashami Desai Dancing Gracefully to 'Leja Re' is Delightful

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashmi Desai recently took to Instagram share a video of herself grooving to the track Leja Re, sung by Dhvani Bhanushali.

In the clip, the Uttaran actress is seen dressed in backless maroon and black velvet dress as she taps her foot to the upbeat number. Sharing the clip, the 34-year-old actress wrote, “#ItsAllMagical. #IAmMagic. #RhythmicRashami. #RashamiDesai”.

Soon after posting the short clip, Rashmi’s fans and industry friends flooded the post with beautiful comments. Her Bigg Boss 13 housemate Shefali Bagga found the video “graceful”, while Vishal Aditya Singh wrote, “Chalo Phir” (Let’s go).

Actor Preet Bal wrote, “Someone looking so pretty!!”

A few days back, Rashmi had posted a clip of herself dancing to a Punjabi track, wherein she can be seen appearing in different dresses.

Captioning the post, Rashmi wrote, “#ItsAllMagical #IAmMagic#RhythmicRashami #RashamiDesai”.

Watch the clip:

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai is portraying the role of Shalakha – a serpent – in Ekta Kapoor’s super-natural drama Naagin 4. It is being said makers of the show have decided to reduce the budget of Naagin 4, and speculations are rife that Rashmi Desai has been asked to walk out of it. However, there has no official confirmation about the same.

Follow @News18Movies for more



