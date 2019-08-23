Vishal and Anisha Alla Reddy Call Off Wedding Six Months After Their Intimate Engagement

Six months after their engagement ceremony which was held in the presence of family and friends, Vishal and Anisha Alla Reddy have called off their wedding. It was this year on March 16 when Kollywood star Vishal got engaged to his lady love Anisha in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad.

However, as per latest reports, the couple has decided to part ways due to some differences. The speculation about their marriage reached a peak yesterday, after Anisha gave an affirmation of sorts to the rumours by deleting pictures from Instagram.

They confirmed their relationship in January 2019, sharing the good news with their friends and family. A few days later, on Valentine's Day, Anisha dropped a hint about their engagement ceremony. After keeping the news under wraps, the couple finally got engaged in March in an intimate ceremony.

However, before giving any news about the wedding bells, the duo have called it off. The actress, who played the role of Keerthi in Arjun Reddy, has deleted all the pictures of her with her ex-fiancé from Instagram.

As per the reports, the wedding was speculated to take place in October 2019 in Chennai, with a grand celebration. While the reason behind the break-up hasn't been revealed, the news has shocked their fans.

On the work front, while Anisha Alla Reddy was last seen in the super-hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Vishal is currently busy shooting for Sundar C's upcoming flick. He will also soon start shooting for Thupparivaalan 2.

