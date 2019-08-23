Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Vishal and Anisha Alla Reddy Call Off Wedding Six Months After Their Intimate Engagement

Arjun Reddy actress Anisha Alla Reddy and actor Vishal have called off their wedding after six months of engagement.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 23, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vishal and Anisha Alla Reddy Call Off Wedding Six Months After Their Intimate Engagement
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Six months after their engagement ceremony which was held in the presence of family and friends, Vishal and Anisha Alla Reddy have called off their wedding. It was this year on March 16 when Kollywood star Vishal got engaged to his lady love Anisha in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad.

However, as per latest reports, the couple has decided to part ways due to some differences. The speculation about their marriage reached a peak yesterday, after Anisha gave an affirmation of sorts to the rumours by deleting pictures from Instagram.

They confirmed their relationship in January 2019, sharing the good news with their friends and family. A few days later, on Valentine's Day, Anisha dropped a hint about their engagement ceremony. After keeping the news under wraps, the couple finally got engaged in March in an intimate ceremony.

However, before giving any news about the wedding bells, the duo have called it off. The actress, who played the role of Keerthi in Arjun Reddy, has deleted all the pictures of her with her ex-fiancé from Instagram.

As per the reports, the wedding was speculated to take place in October 2019 in Chennai, with a grand celebration. While the reason behind the break-up hasn't been revealed, the news has shocked their fans.

On the work front, while Anisha Alla Reddy was last seen in the super-hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Vishal is currently busy shooting for Sundar C's upcoming flick. He will also soon start shooting for Thupparivaalan 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram