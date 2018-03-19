English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vishal Bhardwaj Calls Irrfan Warrior, Postpones Film Till Actor Recovers; See Tweet
Vishal Bhardwaj was to make a movie featuring Irrfan and Deepika Padukone, but he decided to postpone it in view of Irrfan's health.
A file photo of Vishal Bhardwaj.
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj it is only when "warrior" Irrfan Khan returns as "winner" after conquering his health condition, will he start his film with the actor.
Bhardwaj was to make a movie featuring Irrfan and Deepika Padukone, but he decided to postpone it in view of Irrfan's health.
"Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore, Deepika Padukone, Prernaa Arora (co-producer) and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner," Bhardwaj tweeted today.
Last week, Irrfan revealed to his fans that he has been diagnosed with a rare disease called neuroendocrine tumour. He is being treated out of the country.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
Bhardwaj was to make a movie featuring Irrfan and Deepika Padukone, but he decided to postpone it in view of Irrfan's health.
"Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore, Deepika Padukone, Prernaa Arora (co-producer) and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner," Bhardwaj tweeted today.
Last week, Irrfan revealed to his fans that he has been diagnosed with a rare disease called neuroendocrine tumour. He is being treated out of the country.
Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore @deepikapadukone, Prernaa @kriarj and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner.— Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) March 19, 2018
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now Get Fuel at Your Doorstep - Indian Oil Starts Home Delivery of Diesel in India
- Sanjana Sanghi To Star Opposite Sushant Singh Rajput In 'The Fault In Our Stars' Remake
- Toyota Yaris Sedan – All You Need to Know: Price, Mileage, Features and More
- Ranveer Singh Says That He And Deepika Padukone Share A Relationship Of Mutual Respect
- 'Always Trusted Dinesh Karthik's Ability to Finish Game'