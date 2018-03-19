GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Vishal Bhardwaj Calls Irrfan Warrior, Postpones Film Till Actor Recovers; See Tweet

Vishal Bhardwaj was to make a movie featuring Irrfan and Deepika Padukone, but he decided to postpone it in view of Irrfan's health.

News18.com

Updated:March 19, 2018, 1:23 PM IST
A file photo of Vishal Bhardwaj.
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj it is only when "warrior" Irrfan Khan returns as "winner" after conquering his health condition, will he start his film with the actor.

Bhardwaj was to make a movie featuring Irrfan and Deepika Padukone, but he decided to postpone it in view of Irrfan's health.

"Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore, Deepika Padukone, Prernaa Arora (co-producer) and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner," Bhardwaj tweeted today.

Last week, Irrfan revealed to his fans that he has been diagnosed with a rare disease called neuroendocrine tumour. He is being treated out of the country.




(With IANS inputs)

