Vishal Bhardwaj, Gulzar To Release Lata Mangeshkar’s Unheard Song On Her Birthday

On the 92nd birthday of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, a romantic song will be released by filmmaker composer Vishal Bhardwaj and veteran lyricist Gulzar that the duo had recorded for their film more than two decades ago.

The song Theek Nahi Lagta was sung by Lata Mangeshkar in the 1990s but the project eventually got shelved. Now it will be released in collaboration with Bhardwaj’s label VB Music and short video app platform Moj on Tuesday.

On Monday, during a virtual press conference, Bhardwaj revealed that they had recorded the song with Lata Mangeshkar even before the 1996 film Maachis. He revealed that the song was recorded for some other movie but it never got released.

Talking to the reporters, Bhardwaj said, “We had recorded this song in the 1990s. Unfortunately, the film for which we had recorded the song got shelved and the song was lost too. For a long time, we initially thought that the film would be revived but after more than 10 years, it was clear that the film won’t be made."

The filmmaker explained that the tape got misplaced on which the song was recorded and unfortunately, the recording studio had also shut down. But around two-three years ago, he received a call from another recording studio. The recording studio had found the tape of Lata Mangeshkar’s song with Bhardwaj’s name written on it.

After receiving the tape, they checked if it had the song and Lata Mangeshkar’s voice was on another track. As the track was a bit outdated, Bhardwaj and Gulzar retrieved and re-orchestrated the song. Vishal said, “It was important for the song to be lost and then found."

In an audio message later, the legendary singer praised the duo for their determination and talent to revive a more than two decades old song.

Vishal Bhardwaj has also directed a music video for the song, which will feature 12 Moj creators Divua Upadhyay, Pankaj Joshi, Chetan Sharma, Apoorva Arora, Karan Panjwani, Khushi Maheshwari, Manasi Chaurasia, Ruthvi Deev, Priyanka Sharma, Sunny Kalra, Surbhi Sikhr and Rishabh Saini.

