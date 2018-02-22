English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vishal Bhardwaj Postpones Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Over Actors' Health Issues
Vishal Bhardwaj says he is pushing back his film, starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, by a few months as both the actors are having health issues.
A file photo of Vishal Bhardwaj.
Mumbai: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj says he is pushing back his film, starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, by a few months as both the actors are having health issues.
"I am pushing back the film by a few months as both of my lead actors are down with different health problems. Irrfan is down with jaundice and it will take him a few weeks to recover, and Deepika Padukone's back problem, which had developed during the shooting of 'Padmaavat', has now resurfaced," Bhardwaj wrote on Facebook.
He said that Deepika's role in the upcoming film is very "physically demanding" and that the "doctor has advised her not to do any strenuous work for a couple of months".
"In the past few weeks, I felt like I was back in the days of 'Maqbool' while prepping with them. Deepika and Irrfan's look tests have come out exceptionally well, nothing like you have seen before, and it took me a moment to recognise them when I saw the test photographs," he added.
The filmmaker said he wants both the stars to be "strong and fit" before they start shooting for the film.
He also made it clear that the movie is still untitled and that it is not a biopic.
"I would also like to clear that the film is still untitled and is not based on Rahima Khan/Sapna Didi's life. Yes, it's a takeoff from the story 'Femme Fatale' from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', but as we worked on this idea, the story and screenplay have taken on a new identity and shape which is nowhere close to the above-mentioned names. Hence, it's definitely not a biopic," he added.
Bhardwaj also took to Twitter to announce that the shooting of the film has been pushed.
Also Watch
"I am pushing back the film by a few months as both of my lead actors are down with different health problems. Irrfan is down with jaundice and it will take him a few weeks to recover, and Deepika Padukone's back problem, which had developed during the shooting of 'Padmaavat', has now resurfaced," Bhardwaj wrote on Facebook.
He said that Deepika's role in the upcoming film is very "physically demanding" and that the "doctor has advised her not to do any strenuous work for a couple of months".
"In the past few weeks, I felt like I was back in the days of 'Maqbool' while prepping with them. Deepika and Irrfan's look tests have come out exceptionally well, nothing like you have seen before, and it took me a moment to recognise them when I saw the test photographs," he added.
The filmmaker said he wants both the stars to be "strong and fit" before they start shooting for the film.
He also made it clear that the movie is still untitled and that it is not a biopic.
"I would also like to clear that the film is still untitled and is not based on Rahima Khan/Sapna Didi's life. Yes, it's a takeoff from the story 'Femme Fatale' from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', but as we worked on this idea, the story and screenplay have taken on a new identity and shape which is nowhere close to the above-mentioned names. Hence, it's definitely not a biopic," he added.
Bhardwaj also took to Twitter to announce that the shooting of the film has been pushed.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Kriti Tulsiani
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street