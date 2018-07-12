GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha Shoot Wrapped Up

The shooting of National Award winning-filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming directorial venture Pataakha has been wrapped up

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2018, 4:28 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Sanya Malhotra
Mumbai: The shooting of National Award winning-filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming directorial venture Pataakha has been wrapped up in Mount Abu.

Pataakha is a comedy drama about two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, who grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they cannot seem to live with or without each other.

The film is based on an acclaimed short story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik.

It features Dangal fame actress Sanya Malhotra and popular comedian Sunil Grover along with Radhika Madan and Vijay Raaz among others.

Pataakha is slated to release on September 28.

