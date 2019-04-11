English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vishal Dadlani Asks Punit Malhotra Why He is Not Tagged in SOTY 2 Instagram Posts
Composer duo Vishal-Shekhar have designed the soundtrack of 'Student of The Year 2.' The film will release on May 10.
Image: Vishal Dadlani, Punit Malhotra/Instagram
Loading...
The promotional bandwagon of Student Of The Year 2 is going full steam ahead, with new character posters launching everyday and the much awaited trailer to be releasing tomorrow. Amidst the star-driven promotions of the film, composer Vishal Dadlani is feeling a little left out, at least on social media.
Commenting to a poster shared by director Punit Malhotra that features Tiger Shroff, Vishal wrote, "Angaar hai, angaar! Why are you not tagging the composers of the film, Sir? 😉."
Vishal, along with co-composer Shekhar Ravjiani, had composed music for Karan Johar's Student Of The Year (2012). The songs from the film went on to become chartbusters. Some of the hits from the 2012 film include The Disco Song, Radha, Vele and others. The soundtrack was youthful and upbeat and turned out to be a big winner among the younger populace. The composer-duo also won several awards at ceremonies for the music.
Also, Hollywood star Will Smith is set to make his debut in Bollywood with Student of The Year 2. He will make an appearance in a song sequence, which is believed to a remix of Radha from the original film. He was also seen dancing to the tunes of Radha in a special Bollywood episode on his show Bucket List. There is news that Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rishi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra will also make a small appearance in the film, in a dance number.
Vishal-Shekhar have given music for the 2019 reboot as well. The film features Tiger and debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Produced by Karan's Dharma Productions, Student of The Year 2 will release on May 10.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Commenting to a poster shared by director Punit Malhotra that features Tiger Shroff, Vishal wrote, "Angaar hai, angaar! Why are you not tagging the composers of the film, Sir? 😉."
Vishal, along with co-composer Shekhar Ravjiani, had composed music for Karan Johar's Student Of The Year (2012). The songs from the film went on to become chartbusters. Some of the hits from the 2012 film include The Disco Song, Radha, Vele and others. The soundtrack was youthful and upbeat and turned out to be a big winner among the younger populace. The composer-duo also won several awards at ceremonies for the music.
Also, Hollywood star Will Smith is set to make his debut in Bollywood with Student of The Year 2. He will make an appearance in a song sequence, which is believed to a remix of Radha from the original film. He was also seen dancing to the tunes of Radha in a special Bollywood episode on his show Bucket List. There is news that Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rishi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra will also make a small appearance in the film, in a dance number.
Vishal-Shekhar have given music for the 2019 reboot as well. The film features Tiger and debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Produced by Karan's Dharma Productions, Student of The Year 2 will release on May 10.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Most Popular World Leader on Facebook Followed by US President Donald Trump: Report
- Amazon Employees Are Recording And Listening to Your Alexa Conversations
- 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' and ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ Land in Legal Trouble for Government's Promotion
- Google Issues Clarification After Delhi HC asks RBI How Google Pay is Operating Without Authorisation
- Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp Are Quite Relevant For Your Audiophile Speakers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results