Vishal Dadlani Forgets to Lip-sync as He Takes up #BalaChallenge with Neeti, Shakti Mohan

Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Housefull 4, has inspired a lot of celebrities to take up the #Balachallenge. Recently, music composer Vishal Dadlani took up the #Balachallenge along with Shakti Mohan and her sister Neeti. The trio danced their best to the song, enjoying to the fullest. However, seems like Dadlani was so engrossed in dancing that he forgot to lip-sync to his own voice in the song.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Dadlani wrote, “I'm such a fail dancer, I forgot to lip-sync to my own voice! Hahahahahahahaha! When your friends are freaks, and make you do strange things like the # BalaChallenge! The incredibly talented @neetimohan18 and @mohanshakti made me do this, so if any of your eyes burn or melt, it's their fault! Also, we now call upon @shekharravjiani @nihaarpandya @muktimohan and her moustache, and @shalmiaow to take this very difficult and intense challenge!”

While some celebs appreciated the efforts put in by the composer, other pointed out the part he missed. While choreographer Geeta Kapur commented, “Shocked ... surprised ... and very pleasantly I must say ... pls do this more often,” actress Hazel Keech pointed, “You look so uncomfortable lol.”

Sisters Shakti and Mukti Mohan also shared the video on their Instagram account, which left several celebs in split.

However, these are not the only celebs to take up the challenge. Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ganesh Acharya, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh are also among the few celebs who took up this challenge.

