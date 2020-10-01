MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya Back on 'Indian Idol' as Judges

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya Back on 'Indian Idol' as Judges

Composers Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya, along with singer Neha Kakkar are back at work as the judges of singing reality show Indian Idol 12.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya are back as judges of the popular reality singing show, Indian Idol.

Vishal posted a video showing him walking on the stage of the show with Neha and Himesh, and wrote on Instagram: "#DreamTeamVibes with @nehakakkar & @realhimesh, Day 1 of #IndianIdol12. This one is a season of #hope, and defying all odds to keep the world turning with music! @sonytvofficial @thecontentteamofficial @fremantleindia."

Neha also posted the same video, but with her song Moscow Mashuka and wrote: "We're back."

Earlier on Thursday, Vishal shared his smiling photo and wrote: "#IndianIdol12 Day 1, here we go!!! Wish us luck!!"

In August, Vishal Dadlani had shot for the promo of the show at home.

Next Story
Loading