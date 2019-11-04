Vishal Dadlani On Remixes: Toying with Someone's Legacy is Disgraceful

In the era of remixed songs, singer and music director Vishal Dadlani had already warned people to stay far off from his compositions. As the possibility of freshness in the music industry currently looks bleak, Vishal spoke about those who meddle with his creations would face legal consequences.

Talking to Mid Day, he said, "Remixes are succeeding despite being weak rehashes because people are making them succeed. Labels are paying money to push them. Let's not forget that all these songs were already successful to begin with. A hit song becoming a hit song again is not an achievement. It's a given; a no-brainer. There's no effort or creativity. This can't work as a system. A creator and the creation must be perpetually linked, and the creator must have a say on how, when and why his/her work is [being] used."

Clearly miffed with the current fad of songs being remixed just for the sake of it, Vishal said, "What should be the legacy of the composer becomes something anyone can toy with, without approval or permission, sometimes even without mentioning the original composer's