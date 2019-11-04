Vishal Dadlani On Remixes: Toying with Someone's Legacy is Disgraceful
Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani of the Vishal-Shekhar duo had recently tweeted if anyone tried to meddle with their creations, they will have to face legal consequences.
Image: Instagram/ Vishal Dadlani
In the era of remixed songs, singer and music director Vishal Dadlani had already warned people to stay far off from his compositions. As the possibility of freshness in the music industry currently looks bleak, Vishal spoke about those who meddle with his creations would face legal consequences.
Talking to Mid Day, he said, "Remixes are succeeding despite being weak rehashes because people are making them succeed. Labels are paying money to push them. Let's not forget that all these songs were already successful to begin with. A hit song becoming a hit song again is not an achievement. It's a given; a no-brainer. There's no effort or creativity. This can't work as a system. A creator and the creation must be perpetually linked, and the creator must have a say on how, when and why his/her work is [being] used."
Clearly miffed with the current fad of songs being remixed just for the sake of it, Vishal said, "What should be the legacy of the composer becomes something anyone can toy with, without approval or permission, sometimes even without mentioning the original composer's
Warnings were given by the composer after his song Saaki Saaki got remixed in the movie Batla House and he issued the following tweet:
Warning: I WILL sue anyone making remixes of Vishal & Shekhar songs. I'll even move court against the films & musicians.
After Saaki Saaki, I hear upcoming bastardisations include Dus Bahaane, Deedaar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari, Desi Girl & more.
Make your own songs, vultures!
— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 30, 2019
The list of Bollywood creating remixes is endless. While initially it would be old classic songs, now the new ones too Tu Cheez Badi Hain Mast Mast, Tamma Tamma, Main Tera Boyfriend, etc. Recently, the song Ankhiyo Se Goli Maare from Govinda’s 1998 movie Dulhe Raja also got rebooted in the upcoming movie Pati, Pati Aur Woh.
