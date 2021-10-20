Vishal Dadlani Reveals Why He Didn't Return to Indian Idol 12: I am Expensive as a Judge

Vishal Dadlani, who was last seen as a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, in a new interview revealed why he didn’t return to the singing reality show after taking a break in May. Vishal had dropped out of judging duties back in May when the unit had shifted outside Mumbai to Daman for the shoot amid Covid lockdown restrictions.

In an interview with Times Of India, he said, “I was away for a few months, so obviously, they had to bring a new judge in my place. The show established a certain pattern and it was not economically feasible or made sense to bring me back on the show. I am expensive as a judge and so it would not have worked out to bring me back again."

Vishal will be returning as judge on the upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa with Himesh and Shankar Mahadevan. He said, “Whether I am judging a show or not, you can put me anywhere and I will find a way to be happy. Music is the centre of our universe and whether I move away from a show for personal reasons or start judging a new show, the main idea or focus is to help and promote young musicians and give them a platform."

Meanwhile, Vishal was replaced by Anu Malik on Indian Idol 12 in the last few weeks.

