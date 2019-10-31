Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Vishal Dadlani Says He will Sue Composers Trying to Remix Vishal-Shekhar Songs Without Permission

Vishal Dadlani has tweeted that he will take legal action against people who would remix any of his songs without permission.

News18.com

Updated:October 31, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vishal Dadlani Says He will Sue Composers Trying to Remix Vishal-Shekhar Songs Without Permission
A throwback picture from Shekhar's birthday

This is the era of remixes. From classics like Dil Kya Kare to the 90s hit songs like Sheher Ki Ladki and Tum Pe Hum Hai Atke, composers seem to have revamped every hit number that existed in Bollywood.

However, not every artist is thrilled about this. Music composer and singer Vishal Shekhar of the duo Vishal and Shekhar recently tweeted saying that he will take action against people remixing their songs.

In a very strongly worded Tweet, Dadlani said that he will sue anyone who tries to remake their songs without permission. Calling the composers in question "vultures", he asked them to make their own song. On Instagram, he posted the Tweet as a picture and captioned it, "Warning. Do NOT remix Vishal and Shekhar songs without our permission, due credit & remuneration. I will come for you hard, legally. Especially the musicians doing it. This will become very, very personal, even if you are a friend."

The composer again posted a follow-up tweet saying that singers Badshah, Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik have extended their support to the cause. Replying to a fan who said that legendary South composer Ilaiyaraaja has also been fighting this battle, the Madari singer said that he will call the composer to thank him.

The tweet has been met with a lot of positive responses from fans who are not supportive of remixes of their favourite tracks.

"Sir, it deeply hurts when even a few seconds tune of a song is copied by another composer. But these days the entire song is messed up in the name of #Remakes #Recreations. So glad that you spoke out your concern," wrote one fan. The other fan wrote, GOOD GOD! Why would anyone touch Dus Bahaane and Desi Girl, especially?! And why the hell can’t they make their own music?! So irritating to have these constant remakes. The originals are great, do something new or get lost."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram