Vishal Dadlani Says He will Sue Composers Trying to Remix Vishal-Shekhar Songs Without Permission

This is the era of remixes. From classics like Dil Kya Kare to the 90s hit songs like Sheher Ki Ladki and Tum Pe Hum Hai Atke, composers seem to have revamped every hit number that existed in Bollywood.

However, not every artist is thrilled about this. Music composer and singer Vishal Shekhar of the duo Vishal and Shekhar recently tweeted saying that he will take action against people remixing their songs.

In a very strongly worded Tweet, Dadlani said that he will sue anyone who tries to remake their songs without permission. Calling the composers in question "vultures", he asked them to make their own song. On Instagram, he posted the Tweet as a picture and captioned it, "Warning. Do NOT remix Vishal and Shekhar songs without our permission, due credit & remuneration. I will come for you hard, legally. Especially the musicians doing it. This will become very, very personal, even if you are a friend."

Warning: I WILL sue anyone making remixes of Vishal & Shekhar songs. I'll even move court against the films & musicians.After Saaki Saaki, I hear upcoming bastardisations include Dus Bahaane, Deedaar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari, Desi Girl & more.Make your own songs, vultures! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 30, 2019

The composer again posted a follow-up tweet saying that singers Badshah, Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik have extended their support to the cause. Replying to a fan who said that legendary South composer Ilaiyaraaja has also been fighting this battle, the Madari singer said that he will call the composer to thank him.

I will call Ilaiyaraja Sir & thank him.@ArmaanMalik22 & @Its_Badshah Have already tweeted their support & @AmaalMallik has spoken with me at length. Anandjibhai & Pyaarebhai have always shared this sentiment too, in private chats. Let's see. https://t.co/9n4vt8Vzdm — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 31, 2019

The tweet has been met with a lot of positive responses from fans who are not supportive of remixes of their favourite tracks.

"Sir, it deeply hurts when even a few seconds tune of a song is copied by another composer. But these days the entire song is messed up in the name of #Remakes #Recreations. So glad that you spoke out your concern," wrote one fan. The other fan wrote, GOOD GOD! Why would anyone touch Dus Bahaane and Desi Girl, especially?! And why the hell can’t they make their own music?! So irritating to have these constant remakes. The originals are great, do something new or get lost."

