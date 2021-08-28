Vishal Dadlani, Sonu Kakkar, Aditya Narayan and Indian Idol 12 Team Celebrate Successful Season

The report by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) revealed that Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has again topped the TRP charts. Though the impressions dipped, the daily soap was able to retain the number 1 spot. However, this time, Anupamaa had to share the first position with Indian Idol 12. The TRPs of the 12-hour long grand finale episode have been record-breaking. Both, Anupamaa and Indian Idol 12 have received 3.7 million impressions this week.

Sonu Kakkar, Aditya Narayan, Vishal Dadlani, and other members of the Indian Idol 12 team celebrated the feat by enjoying a grand party. Sharing some snaps from the celebration, Sonu wrote, “The Greatest Finale received A Massive TRP of 3.7, party to banti hai (party is a must).” The Indian Idol team cut the cake and danced their heart out.

Uttarakhand’s Pawandeep Rajan had lifted the Indian Idol season 12 winner's trophy and was awarded the prize money of Rs25 lakh. Pawandeep defeated Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Shanmukhapriya to win the title. His co-contestants Arunita and Sayli emerged as the runners-up. On the show, the Indian Idol 12 winner was known for his soulful voice and his impressive performances of Bollywood numbers. His link-up with co-contestant Arunita had also attained a lot of limelight.

The grand finale episode, which was aired on August 15, ran for 12 hours until midnight. To commemorate Independence Day, several heartwarming performances were given by the finalists of Indian Idol 12 and former contestants. The grand finale was graced by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who had come to promote their film, Shershah. The Great Khali had also arrived at the show as a special guest. Singing sensations Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan took the audience back in the 90s with their stellar performances.

In total, the grand finale of Indian Idol 12 was a power-pack show and the TRP numbers speak the same.

