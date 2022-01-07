Vishal Dadlani Tests Positive for Covid-19: My Symptoms Are Mild but Still Quite Debilitating

Vishal Dadlani of the Vishal-Shekhar composer duo has tested positive for Covid-19, the musician announced in an Instagram post on Friday morning. Sharing a photo of the test result, Vishal said that he contracted the virus ‘despite every precaution.’ He added that as far as he remembers, he didn’t meet ‘anyone without a mask on,’ nor did he touch ‘anything unsanitised’ during shoots. The music composer shared that his Covid symptoms are ‘relatively mild but still quite debilitating.’ He urged those who came in contact with him in the past 10 days to get themselves tested. Vishal also asked his Instafam to ‘be careful.’

Vishal Dadlani’s caption read: “This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful.’

See Vishal Dadlani’s post here:

On Vishal Dadlani’s post, several celebs and musicians wished him a speedy recovery. ‘Get well soon Vishal,’ commented Varun Dhawan while Sophie Choudhry wrote: ‘Damnnnn… sending you tons of love and strength to get through this ASAP.’ A comment by singer Jonita Gandhi read: ‘Get well soon!!!’

Vishal Dadlani is the latest celeb to get infected by COVID-19 this year. Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhaker, Ekta Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and John Abraham are among the members of the film fraternity who recently tested Covid-positive.

Vishal Dadlani is known for his songs such as Saaki Saaki, Dus Bahaane, Deedaar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari and Desi Girl. He has composed music for films such as Golmaal, Dostana, Om Shanti Om, Ra.One, Bang Bang!, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai along with Shekhar Ravjiani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.