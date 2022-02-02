Vishal, Dimple Hayathi's Saamayanyudu To Hit Theatres on Feb 4

Actors Vishal and Dimple Hayathi-starrer Telugu film Saamayanyudu will be released in theatres this Friday, February 4, the makers have announced. The action-entertainer, directed by Thu Pa Saravanan, was supposed to premiere on January 14, but had to be postponed due to the third wave of Coronavirus in the country. As state governments lift Covid-induced restrictions, the makers have announced the release date.

Malik Streams Corporation, the firm responsible for releasing the film worldwide, had on January 29 made the announcement on its Twitter handle.

Actor Vishal has shared a sneak peek from the movie on his Twitter handle. In the poster shared on Twitter, Vishal is seen in an action-packed avatar.

In Saamayanyudu, Vishal will seen be playing a policeman who thinks out of the box. Apart from Vishal and Dimple Hayathi, the film will feature Marimuthu, Yogi Babu, Thulasi, R.N.R. Manohar, Mariam George, and Maha Gandhi in important roles.

According to the makers of the film, Saamayanyudu’s story revolves around a man who stands up to fight against the powerful and the system while urging other people to fight against the wrong.

The film is helmed by debutant filmmaker Thu Pa Saravanan. It is being produced by Vishal himself under his production banner Vishal Film Factory (VFL). Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and music of the film. Saamayanyudu’s teaser and trailer and other promotional content have created a buzz for the film.

Vishal’s last outing, Enemy, was released in November 2021. The action thriller film was written and directed by Anand Shankar. Vishal will soon be kickstarting director Karthik Thangavelu’s upcoming movie soon. He will also start shooting his next movie Thupparivaalan 2.

