Vishal Furia on Fan Reaction to Lapachhapi Remake Chhorii and How it Benefitted the Original

Marathi director Vishal Furia remade his own hit horror film from 2017, Lapachhapi, into Hindi. Titled Chhorii, it stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the central role of a pregnant woman who faces dangers unknown and must fight to protect her unborn child. The original movie was loved by the fans and generated a newfound interest in indie and homegrown horror tales. It even fetched fame for Vishal, who is venturing more and more outside of Marathi industry with mainstream Bollywood and OTT work (Criminal Justice).

Asked how Chhorii has been received by the fans of the original and he tells us, “There have been mixed responses. There are many people who are so attached to Lapachhapi that their emotions don’t allow them to accept that there is a remake. So there is that kind of extreme love that we have experienced with Lapachhapi. And then there are the more accepting audience who are happy with the fact that Marathi cinema is getting a remake and reaching out. So the response has been fabulous overall. Most of the people have enjoyed both the films. That is an achievement for me personally. Many people watched Chhorii and went back to see Lapachhapi. This gave a boost to the original film. It’s separate fan-following was always there and Chhorii has gone global."

Vishal’s latest Bali is a horror film, streaming on Amazon Prime Video. He gives out essential filmmaking tips in the genre for budding directors.

1. You really need good actors to bring out the emotion.

2. Every department has to do their job properly to create that moment of fear. Even if one department fails, the emotion gets diluted and it ruins the experience of watching the film for the audience.

3. Sound is of utmost important. If you do not get good sync sound facility due to budget issues then opt for dubbing. Never compromise on sound.

4. Try to keep the audiences at the edge of their seats. They expect this from you. They are expecting an uncomfortable ride and you should give them that.

5. Watch as many horror films as possible. Read the literature and try to learn the psychology of horror.

During the conversation, Bali actor Swapnil Joshi also shed light on Vishal’s process of shooting a horror film by keeping the element of surprise restricted to himself. Elaborating upon his filmmaking technique, Swapnil said, “None of the actors get to see the ‘ghost’ during the shoot. If there is going to be an encounter of the actors with the ‘ghost’ in a particular shot or scene, then the encounter of is only restricted to those 15-20 seconds of the actual take. Before that, Vishal designs the set, production, vanity and the entire back up in such a way that you do not know where the ‘ghost’ is sitting or where he or she is going to come from. He tries to shoot as organically as possible. You need to have different entry and exit points. You have to make sure that no one gets to see the ‘ghost’ before hand."

Speaking of regional cinema gaining prominence, Vishal further shares, “A lot of regional cinema has been watched by people sitting at home during the pandemic. It does not come with the baggage of always having a big star. The box office pressure is also lesser. It is always easier to experiment with good topics in a regional space. The stars are also more forthcoming and open to more ideas. With OTT, regional content is spreading to a much wider audience. Lapachhapi got restricted the audience of one state but Chhorii’s reach has been wider. The makers will get a boost this way and they will be motivated to do more stuff. Cinema and industry overall will grow and I’m very happy with this."

