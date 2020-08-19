Vishal Kirti Objects to Using Sushant Singh Rajput As a Poster Boy For Mental Health Awareness

Vishal Kirti, brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a strong message against using the late actor as a poster boy for mental health awareness.

Vishal has issued a statement on social media where he mentioned that the late actor's family has not endorsed any for-profit activity using Sushant's name. Also, anyone doing any kind of non-profit activity in Sushant's name, should first get a written clearance from Sushant's father K.K. Singh or else they might get sued later.

Taking to Twitter account, Vishal tagged his wife Shweta Singh Kirti and wrote: "@shwetasinghkirt and I don't endorse any commercialization in Sushant's name. If people are doing anything using Sushant's name, it should not be motivated by profit. The family has not endorsed any for-profit activity using Sushant's name. For any non-profit activity in Sushant's name, please get a written clearance from Sushant's father to prevent getting sued later. No to using Sushant as a poster boy for mental health awareness. If the family feels that they have been libeled by any organization or individual, they will pursue legal recourse."

On Tuesday evening, replying to a senior journalist's tweet, who asked whether Vishal or his wife Shweta have received any email regarding the Pavitra Rishta Fund which has used Sushant's photograph, Vishal had written: "No, we didn't." Soon after that, Vishal issued this statement on Twitter.

Sushant passed away in Mumbai on June 14. In July, a month after Sushant's demise, producer Ekta Kapoor had joined hands with Zee5 India CEO Tarun Katial to launch the Pavitra Rishta Fund to spread mental health awareness among people.

Pavitra Rishta was the Ekta's TV series that made Sushant a household name, in his role of Manav Deshmukh.