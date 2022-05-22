Vishal Kotian Reveals His Scene With Sidharth Shukla In Jeena Zaroori Hai Was Deleted Because...

Late actor Sidharth Shukla’s last song ‘Jeena Zaroori Hai’ was recently released. The music video also starred Bigg Boss 15 fame Vishal Kotian. However, soon after the song was released, Sidharth Shukla fans were left furious and disappointed. They alleged that the song was released without the consent of the late actor’s family. Hashtags like ‘Stop Using Sidharth Shukla’ and ‘Shame on Vishal Kotian’ were trending on social media. Amid all this, Vishal Kotian has now talked about the controversy in a recent interview.

Speaking to BollywoodLife.com, Vishal Kotian mentioned that there was no intention to hurt anybody’s sentiments. “The song was planned like this only. Nobody wanted to play with the sentiments of anybody, and that’s why this song got delayed. We didn’t know something this would happen to such an amazing, healthy and lovable person,” the actor said.

Vishal Kotian also revealed how there was a scene featuring him and Sidharth which was deleted by the makers from the final cut. “There was one scene which we have edited out; that was the scene in which he dies. But, we didn’t want to keep it as it would have been gruesome. If he was alive, we would have kept the scene,” he added.

Vishal Kotian also talked about his friendship with late actor Sidharth Shukla and called him his ‘2 am friend’. “I and Sidharth we knew each other for 20 years. He was my senior in Gladrags. I have spent a lot of time with him. In fact, he was the one who suggested my name for this song and we met during the shooting. We go back a long way; he was my 2 am friend sometimes. He became busy and more popular, and I always wished good for him,” Vishal shared.

Sidharth Shukla passed away in the wee hours of September 2 last year following a cardiac arrest. The actor’s funeral took place the next day and was attended by several of his celebrity friends including Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz.

